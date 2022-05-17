Search

17 May 2022

Garda appeal as man drops document to garda station in Lisa Thompson murder case

Reporter:

Justin Kelly

17 May 2022 10:23 AM

Gardaí investigating the murder of Lisa Thompson are looking to speak to a man who dropped a document to Finglas Garda Station before leaving the area.

Gardaí at Ballymun continue to investigate the murder of Lisa Thompson, whose body was discovered on the afternoon of Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.
 
On the morning of Thursday, May 12, 2022, at approximately 7.10am, a man handed a document in the name of the deceased Lisa Thompson to a Garda staff member at the front door of Finglas Garda Station and left on foot.
 
An Garda Síochána in Ballymun are appealing to this man to make urgent contact with the investigation team at Ballymun Garda station at 01 666 4400 or the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111.
 
No further information is available at this time.
 

