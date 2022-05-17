Almost 400k households to benefit from extra €100 fuel payment this week

Payments for extra fuel allowance have commenced issuing this week.

Over 371,000 households are set to benefit from the €100 payment - equivalent to over 3 weeks of Fuel Allowance - which commenced yesterday May 16.

The government approved the additional lump sum payment of €100 to be paid to all households in receipt of Fuel Allowance from the Department of Social Protection, the total cost of which amounts to €37.1 million.

The Minister for Social Protection, Heather Humphreys, said, "The Government is deeply conscious of the impact of rising energy costs on households across the country. That’s why we are providing this additional support today.

"We know that the cost of living is a big concern for people, particularly our elderly and most vulnerable. I know that this additional support will alleviate the concerns of many families dealing with these rising costs on households.

"The €5 increase in the weekly payment introduced as part of the Budget last October and the €125 lump sum payment provided earlier this year, together with the €100 extra payment means that low-income households will now see an overall increase of 55% in Fuel Allowance support provided during the most recent Fuel Allowance season as compared to the previous season."

According to the minister, people who may be depending on a social welfare payment each week (or who may be working and on low incomes) may qualify for an Exceptional or Urgent Needs payment to help with heating needs.

She continued: "I also want to remind people receiving a weekly social welfare payment and also people who are working and on a low income that, under my Department’s Supplementary Welfare Allowance scheme, Exceptional and Urgent Needs Payments may be made to help them meet an essential, once-off cost which they are unable to meet out of their own resources and this may include exceptional heating costs."

Applying is not necessary to receive the €100 payment, which will be automatically paid this week.