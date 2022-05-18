Traffic to be banned from major Dublin street this week

Dublin City Council is warning motorists that a major street in the capital will go traffic-free this week.

The implementation of a traffic-free Capel Street will begin this Friday morning, May 20, with traffic banned, apart from deliveries between 6am and 11am.

Works will be carried out overnight on Thursday, May 19 to facilitate the new arrangements. Leaflets have been distributed throughout the area advising residents and businesses. There will be traffic management on site for the first two weeks as people get used to the changes.

This follows a public consultation during which 1,766 submissions were received. 91% of the submissions were in favour of the proposal. The Central Area Committee voted unanimously to endorse the proposal.

There will be a permanent closure at Parnell Street after Jervis Lane to remove through traffic on Capel Street. Car parking spaces will be removed and converted to loading bays to ensure there is sufficient space. There will be all day loading provided at a number of side streets.

Mary’s Abbey traffic flow direction will be reversed and residents exiting from Abbey Street will exit via Mary’s Abbey.

Mary Street between Capel Street and Jervis Lane will be reversed.

Strand Street Little and Strand Street Great will remain open to traffic all day. Initial street improvements including seating and greening are to be provided.

Emergency Vehicular access is maintained at all times as the emergency services will be able to access all locations on Capel Street.