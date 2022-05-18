Search

18 May 2022

39,000 Irish farmers to receive millions of euro in GLAS payments this week

39,000 Irish farmers to receive millions of euro in GLAS payments this week

39,000 Irish farmers to receive millions of euro in GLAS payments this week

Reporter:

Reporter

18 May 2022 12:47 PM

Almost 40,000 farmers across Ireland are due to receive €23.7m in GLAS payments this week. 

Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine today (Wednesday May 17) announced the Green Low-Carbon Agri-Environmental Scheme (GLAS) balancing payments will be made ahead of schedule. 

Minister Charlie McConalogue said, "I am very pleased that my Department is commencing these GLAS balancing payments ahead of schedule to over 39,000 farmers. The payments this week will issue to 85% of GLAS participants and will reach farmer’s bank accounts this week.

"Meeting our scheme payment commitments to farmers is a key priority of mine and this continues our excellent record in recent times on this. These payments are an important cashflow boost to farmers at this time of year and of course are a recognition of their contribution to the significant environmental achievements in the GLAS scheme." 

The payments represent the final 15% of the 2021 GLAS payments, which will continue to issue in outstanding cases on a regular basis. 

The minister continued: "Today’s payment of just under €24m brings the total payments made to date under GLAS to €1.18 billion and I was very pleased to offer extensions to GLAS participants for the last two years so they could continue in the scheme. 

"This investment will be surpassed in the incoming CAP where I have secured €1.5bn for the flagship environmental scheme. I expect to be launching this before the end of this year and offering farmers the opportunity to join then”.

The Minister encouraged any farmers with queries in relation to GLAS to direct them by email to GLAS@agriculture.gov.ie

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media