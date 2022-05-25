Search

25 May 2022

Irish students chosen to present design of space settlement at US conference

Irish students chosen to present design of space settlement at US conference

Reporter:

Mary McFadden

25 May 2022 1:48 PM

A group of Irish students have been chosen to present their idea of an inhabitable space settlement at an international space conference in the United States. 

Fifth year physics students at St Flannan's College in Ennis, Co Clare - Naem Haq, Adam Downes, Cian Pyne, Jack O'Connor and Garabhan Monaghan - won the NASA Ames Space Settlement Contest after going up against 17,000 other students from 22 countries. 

They will showcase their 'Mag Mell' design at the International Space Development Conference (ISDC) in Washington DC this week.  

The talented youngsters set off from Shannon Airport today (Wednesday May 25), where they reportedly received the VIP treatment in the Presidential Lounge. 

Speaking at the airport - which sponsored their flight to Washington DC - their physics teacher John Conneely said, "This is a wonderful opportunity. We are so proud of our students for winning the grand prize out of 17,000 students from 22 countries. We are incredibly grateful to Shannon Airport for the support. 

“It is quite fitting that we are travelling from Shannon to the International Space Development Conference. Our students were thrilled to get the VIP treatment with a reception in the airport Presidential Lounge where they go to sign the guest book along with the likes of Astronauts Chris Hatfield and Al Worden, one of only 24 people to have flown to the moon!” 

According to the team's submission, they named the settlement after a mythical land in Irish mythology - Mag Mell - which translates from Irish as 'delightful' or 'pleasant plain'. 

The basic shape of their design is a half-cut rotating torus with six spokes and a central hub which can rotate at a different rate of rotation to the outer rim. 

As well as residential and commercial hubs - or villages - the team also designed multi-level farms suspended from ceilings which they called 'Agri-Areas'. 

The airport's Operations and Commercial Director, Niall Maloney, said the airport was "delighted" to host the team from St Flannan's.

He said, “They represent the incredible talent and innovative young minds coming from this region who are making an impact on the world stage. Shannon Airport and its campus were the brainchild of an innovative and entrepreneurial mind of a young Brendan O’Regan, and we are proud to support Naem, Adam, Cian, Jack and Garabhan’s richly deserved achievement." 

The team's full design can be viewed by clicking here

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media