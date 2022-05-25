First loves and céilís to feature on two new An Post stamps celebrating Gaeltacht

First loves and céilí dancing are among some of the memories featured on two new An Post stamps celebrating the Gaeltacht.

The national post service unveiled the new stamps just as most Irish colleges - or Coláistí Samhraidh - prepare to reopen after the Covid-19 pandemic forced their closure in 2019.

The Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media, Catherine Martin, called the stamps "a wonderful way to mark the return".

She said, "A summer spent sa Ghaeltacht being immersed in our language and culture is something that many of us, myself included, will have experienced in our youth. The stamps capture so well the nostalgic memories of attending the céilí, life without smart phones, making new friends, and nurturing an appreciation and understanding of our language as a thriving, evolving, living part of Irish life.

"The return of na Coláistí Samhraidh in 2022 is another indication of the progress we are making as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic, and it is my hope that this year’s scoláirí will relish in creating Gaeltacht memories for life."

A trip to the Gaeltacht during the summer has long been known as a common rite of passage for Irish teens, and for many marks the first solo trip away from home.

Students will come to familiarise themselves with Gaeltacht customs, such as fón póca bans, céilí dancing, sport, music, eating bacon and cabbage, and writing and receiving letters.

More than 25,000 students will visit Coláistí Samhraidh in almost 40 locations this year.

Bean an Tí in Árainn Mhóir, Co Donegal, Anna Gallagher, spoke of her delight at the stamp issue and how she is looking forward to welcoming students back this summer.

She said, "It’s great that An Post is recognising the Coláistí Samhraidh, and us as Mhná Tithe. It’s even nicer that we will be able to welcome the students after the long break."

Principal of Coláiste Árainn Mhóir in Donegal, Manus Ó Luaitháirí, said, "Coláiste Árainn Mhóir is delighted to welcome Gaeltacht students back to the island after two lonely summers. The stamps show the best parts of life at the Gaeltacht, and writing and receiving letters is an important part of life for students on our summer courses. I look forward to seeing them on letters and parcels all summer long."

The stamps - designed by Dublin-based firm, Detail - are available in selected post offices, all Gaeltacht areas and online (with free delivery) here.