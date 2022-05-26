FOOD ALERT: Product recalled from Irish stores due to high levels of cyanide
A product is being recalled from stores across Ireland due to high levels of hydrocyanic acid, otherwise known as cyanide.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the affected batch of Golden Lily Dried Apricot Seed 100g (best before 28/02/2023).
Cyanide poisoning can cause nausea headaches, vertigo, agitation, insomnia, lethargy, nervousness, joint and muscle aches and pains and respiratory depression, among other ailments.
Today's (Thursday May 26) alert is the eighth recall notice issued by the FSAI this month.
