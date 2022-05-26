Eamon Ryan urges public to engage with consultation on Ireland's climate change plans

A public consultation to review Ireland's climate framework has been launched by the Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications.

Minister Eamon Ryan announced details of the National (Climate) Adaptation Framework consultation yesterday (Wednesday May 25) and urges members of the public to "make their voices heard".

The minister said, "Ireland must continue to ensure that we have a fit for purpose framework in place to reduce climate vulnerabilities. I welcome the review of Ireland’s National Adaptation Framework which is taking place this year. This will inform future Climate Adaptation policy. I urge members of the public, academics and other stakeholders to make their voices heard in this consultation.

"The impacts of climate change are now an irreversible reality for every country, including Ireland. The recent IPCC report stressed that human influence on climate change, that has warmed our atmosphere, water and land, is undeniable. While the most extreme impacts can still be avoided through enhanced adaptation and mitigation efforts, human-induced emissions have crossed a threshold; some effects are irreversible and are now locked in."

According to the Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, the National Adaptation Framework (NAF) sets out Ireland’s strategy to develop a "climate resilient Ireland".

Due for renewal at the end of 2022, it will inform adaptation action - including significant capital investment in food adaptation measures - across Ireland as climate change becomes more and more of an issue.

The NAF aims to build the capacity of Ireland’s social, economic and environmental systems to cope with climate change, systems which must be equipped to respond or reorganise in ways that maintain their function, identity and structure, while also developing a capacity to adapt, learn and transform.

Members of the public, stakeholders and interested parties can make submissions by emailing NationalAdaptationFramework@decc.gov.ie or by posting submissions to Public Consultation on the Review of the National Adaptation Framework, Aarhus, Climate Adaptation and Citizen Engagement Division, Department of the Environment, Climate and Communications, 31 Adelaide Road, Dublin 2, D02 X285.

The closing time and date for submissions is 5.30pm on Wednesday July 20.