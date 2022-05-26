Choking and suffocation alert issued over baby's crib sold in Ireland

A safety issue has been identified with a baby's crib possibly sold to customers in Ireland.

The ВЕВЕКО children’s crib is the subject of a product safety information alert from the Competition and Consumer Protection Commission with parents warned to stop using it.

According to the alert, "the risk associated with the product is that of injury."

"There is a risk of entrapment, entanglement, suffocation, choking and ingestion. There is a risk that the crib can overturn. There are also hazards from sharp points and edges. Also, following an impact test, the walls of the crib break when tested."

The brand is ВЕВЕКО. According to the CCPC, the type/number of model is unknown. The batch number is unknown. The barcode is unknown.

This product may have been sold to customers in the Republic of Ireland.

"If you purchased one of these products, please discontinue use immediately and keep it out of the reach of children," the CCPC advice read.