Airport Authority must come up with a solution to avoid a repeat of chaos for bank holiday weekend

Dublin Airport Authority has been told it must report back by Tuesday morning with solutions to avoid a repeat of the weekend chaos at Dublin Airport ahead of the upcoming bank holiday weekend.

Minister for Transport Eamon Ryan and Minister of State Hildegarde Naughton met with the CEO of DAA, Dalton Philips and his management team this morning to outline their frustration at the unacceptable scenes at Dublin airport over the weekend.

DAA admitted it had “let the nation down” after an estimated 1,000 people missed flights on Sunday due to long queues at Dublin Airport.

It is understood the ministers instructed DAA to come up with solutions by tomorrow (Tuesday) on how to manage the queues at the airport ahead of the bank holiday weekend, to ensure the airport can deliver an acceptable passenger experience for citizens and visitors departing from the airport.

In a statement following the meeting, the ministers said they have asked the DAA to consider all options that can be taken in the immediate and medium term to resolve the issues.

Daily meetings will also be held at ministerial level with DAA until the difficulties persisting at the airport are satisfactorily resolved.

"The Ministers said that the excessively long queues and wait times were causing significant distress to passengers as well as reputational damage to the country from a business, travel, connectivity and tourism point of view,” the statement read.

“The Ministers have instructed DAA to report back by tomorrow morning on solutions that can be put in place in advance of this bank holiday weekend to deliver an acceptable passenger experience for citizens and visitors departing from the airport. The Ministers have asked DAA to consider all options that can be taken in immediate and medium term to resolve this matter.

"The Ministers stated that the unacceptable queues should not be repeated this Thursday and Friday and into the Bank Holiday weekend and that intending passengers should be confident that they would make their flight with minimum inconvenience,” the statement added.