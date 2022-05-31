Holidaying in Spain? You could get a nasty fine for wearing these whilst driving

If you are heading across Europe on your holidays this summer, you might want to brush up on the local road traffic laws if you're thinking of renting a car.

Chill has put together a guide for those who may not be aware of some of the most unusual driving laws across the continent.

Here’s a round-up of five unusual driving laws across Europe. Of course, each country has its own rules and regulations so make sure you do your own research before getting behind the wheel.

You must have your headlights on at all times (Italy and Spain)

Drivers in Italy and Spain are required to have their dipped headlights on at all times (and full beam in the dark). Regardless of how bright and sunny it may be, you will need your lights on.

No driving in flip-flops (Spain)

Best to keep a spare pair of footwear whilst driving in Spain. You could land yourself a fine of up to €200 if they are deemed to impact your grip on the pedals by the Civil Guard.

No kids in the front (France)

Family road trips can result in one less argument as children under the age of ten are not allowed to sit in the front passenger seat in France. Regardless of height, any child aged 9 or below must sit in the back of the vehicle.

No running out of gas on the Autobahn (Germany)

In Germany, the famous Autobahn has very high speed limits, therefore it is illegal to run out of gas on this highway for safety reasons as you are not allowed to stop for any reason other than an emergency. So, make sure you have plenty in the tank to get you to your destination.

Shirts must be worn (Spain)

The temperatures might get hot, but you’ll just have to turn on the A/C as motorists are not allowed to drive without a shirt in Spain. This is due to injuries that may occur to the driver if the seatbelt is needed in an emergency or if you burn, impacting the ability to drive safely. So, drivers in Spain must be fully dressed or you can face a fine of up to €100.