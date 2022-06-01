Search

01 Jun 2022

Construction output falls in first three months of the year

Construction output falls in first three months of the year

Reporter:

David Power

01 Jun 2022 5:08 PM

The volume of production in Irish construction decreased by 2.4% in the first three months in 2022 when compared with the final three months of 2021, latest data from the CSO shows. .

However, on an annual basis, volume increased by 23.0% in Quarter 1 2022.

The drop in the first three months comes despite a ramping up of construction to make up for lost time due the closure of construction sites during Covid restrictions last year. 

"Activity in the construction sector remains lower than pre-pandemic levels with production volume in Quarter 1 2022 down 14.6% compared to Quarter 1 2020," said Sorcha O'Callaghan, statistician in the Business Statistics Division.

However, compared to the first three months of last year when Covid-19 restrictions on building sites were in place, the volume of activity between January and March this year was up 23%.

"Non-essential construction sites were closed in early Quarter 1 2021 and reopened in a phased manner in Quarter 2 2021," said Ms O'Callaghan.

"This should be kept in mind while interpreting the annual sectoral changes."

The construction sector has come under increased pressure due to the dramatic rise in costs of materials.

 Supply issues have also emerged, in part due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine and ensuing war there. 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media