Safety groups urge caution near bodies of water over June bank holiday weekend

People planning to spend the June bank holiday weekend near bodies of water are urged to be cautious.

Water Safety Ireland, the Coast Guard and RNLI have issued a joint water safety appeal as many people are expected to take advantage of the weekend break.

The organisations are particularly warning people against taking inflatable toys in open water - including at the seaside, inland waters and rivers - as dinghies and air mattresses can quickly blow out to open waters or capsize.

They are also asking people to check they have the correct equipment to enjoy water activities safely and to know what to do in the event of an emergency.

The summer months typically bring an increase in callouts for search and rescue crews, many of whom are volunteers in organisations such as the Coast Guard.

According to Irish Coast Guard Operations Manager Micheál O’Toole, people need to prioritise safety.

He said, "We want everybody to enjoy our waters but please pay attention to your own safety. Never, ever swim alone and if you are using a boat or kayak, please ensure that if an emergency arises and you need assistance, that you are capable of contacting the Coast Guard with a marine VHF radio, PLB or EPIRB. Never rely on a mobile phone alone."

Safety advice for popular activities such as kayaking, canoeing and paddle boarding includes wearing a lifejacket or buoyancy aid, paddling in a group, checking the weather forecast and sea conditions, and telling someone your location and time of return.



RNLI Water Safety Delivery Support Lisa Hollingum added: "It’s great to see people getting out and taking part in water based activities this summer but it’s important to know what to do if something unexpected happens. There are so many great products on the market for water safety and something as simple as a water proof pouch to hold a means of communication for when you go out on a paddle board or kayak, can make all the difference."



Water Safety Ireland’s Acting CEO, Roger Sweeney also commented.

He said, "This weekend, the Lifeguards trained and assessed by Water Safety Ireland begin summer patrols at local authority run bathing areas. Last year, they rescued 473 people and provided first aid to 6,700 people. This weekend, let them be there for you. Bring your loved ones to any of the lifeguarded waterways listed [here]."



If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble, dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.