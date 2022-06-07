Family of missing 38 year old concerned for her welfare

The family of a 38 year old woman missing since June 4 are concerned for her welfare.
Gardai are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of Mary O'Brien, who is missing from her home on St Lawrence Road in Clontarf, Dublin 3.
Mary was last seen at the Luas stop in Cheeverstown, Tallaght, Dublin 24 on the afternoon of Saturday, June 4.
She is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height with a broad build and brown, shoulder-length hair and blue eyes.
When last seen, Mary was wearing a black top and Nike tracksuit bottoms.
Anyone with information on Mary’s whereabouts are asked to contact Tallaght Garda Station on 01 666 6000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
