07 Jun 2022

Environment goods and services production reached €6.6 billion in 2019

Environment goods and services production reaches €6.6 billion in 2019

Reporter:

Reporter

07 Jun 2022 3:40 PM

The environment goods and services gross output was €6.6 billion in 2019, according to new figures.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) released its environment goods and services sector output figures for 2019 on Tuesday.

Gerard Keogh, statistician in the environment and climate division, said the estimated gross output in environment goods and services was 5.6 billion euro in 2010 – falling to €5.2 billion in 2012 – compared to 6.6 billion euro in 2019.

“As a percentage of national output (modified gross national income), estimated gross output in environment goods and services in 2019 was 3.1%,” Mr Keogh said.

Renewable energy production increased from €1.4 billion in 2017 to €2.1 billion in 2018 and then fell back to €1.6 billion in 2019, according to the CSO.

The increase in 2018 was attributed to a high level of accrued investment in renewable energy.

Gross value added and (full-time equivalents) employment also showed large increases in 2018, in line with gross output.

Estimated environment goods and services gross output by the industry sector was 5.5 billion euro in 2019.

The percentage share of gross output in environment goods and services by the industry sector was 84% in 2019.

Construction accounted for €1.7 billion (31%) of output by the industry sector.

Estimated gross value added (GVA) in environment goods and services in 2019 was €3.2 euro.

As a percentage of environment goods and services gross output, GVA was 48% in 2019.

The estimated GVA by the industry sector was €2.5 billion in 2019. The percentage share of GVA by the industry sector was 79% in 2019.

The estimated (full-time equivalents) employment in environment goods and services was 37,400 in 2019. This was a 5.2% reduction on employment in 2018.

Meanwhile the estimated employment by the industry sector was 27,800 in 2019.

