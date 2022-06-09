Fly infestations and rodents among reasons for latest closure of 7 food businesses

Seven food businesses across Ireland were forced to close in May this year for food safety legislation breaches.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), closure orders and one prohibition order were served on businesses located in counties Donegal, Offaly, Monaghan, Wexford and Dublin.

Pygamalion Public House in Dublin 2, Go Go Pizza and Kebab in Wexford, HG Ritchie Limited in Dublin 8, and the Mart Café at Raphoe Mart in Donegal were issued closure orders under the FSAI Act 1998.

Three closure orders were served to Sillis Green Veg in Monaghan, Milne Foods Limited in Birr, Offaly, and Golden Beach Supermarket in Dublin 1 under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations 2020.

A prohibition order was served under the same legislation to Bullet Duck & Dumpling in Dublin 7.

The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) for a multitude of reasons including inadequate food hygiene and safety procedures and rodent activity.

No hot water was available in any sinks at the Mart Café in Donegal with no wash basin provided in the staff toilet, and inspectors noted the premises was not kept clean with accumulation of food debris, grease and encrusted dirt.

Live rodents and rodent droppings at Pygmalion Public House in Dublin were noted by inspectors and cited as a reason for closure.

An electric fly killer full of dead insects was located directly above a production line at HG Ritchie Limited, and rodent activity was also noted by inspectors.

A fly infestation was observed at Go Go Pizza & Kebab as well as encrusted dirt and grease on floor surfaces and shelving.

A number of ready-to-eat foods at Milne Foods Limited in Offaly were deemed unsafe after Listeria monocytogenes was detected following sampling.

According to the FSAI report, these foods were placed on the market between October 2021 and February 2022.

Commenting today, Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI, said that it is disappointing to see such disregard for consumer health in these food businesses.

She said, "It is simply unacceptable that some food businesses across Ireland continue to operate without fully adhering to food safety and hygiene legislation. In particular, multiple occurrences in Enforcement Orders issued in May show a complete lack of adequate procedures in place to control pests. Consumers of food in Ireland have a right to safe food and hygienic food premises.

"As we move into warmer summer months, it is disappointing to note that some food businesses are also inadequately monitoring their electric fly killers, and in some cases are preparing food directly beneath leading to a risk of possible contamination. The health of consumers must never be put at risk, and we urge food businesses not to be so careless."