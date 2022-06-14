Blood donation clinics take place all over Ireland for World Blood Donor Day

Search

14 Jun 2022

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

14 Jun 2022 12:42 PM

Blood donation clinics are taking place all over the country for World Blood Donor Day. 

According to the Irish Blood Transfusion Service (IBTS), people can donate today (Tuesday June 14) in Skibbereen and Cork City in Co Cork, Stilogran and D'Olier Street in Co Dublin, Abbeyfeale in Co Limerick, Athboy in Co Meath, Ballybofey in Co Donegal, Tullamore in Co Offaly, and Kiltimagh in Co Mayo. 

The IBTS encourages people to regularly donate in order to keep national supply topped up. 

Blood types B+, AB+ and AB- are the most plentiful in supply at present (8 and 9 days each) while A+ and B- are running low with 2 and 3 days each. 

People are advised to make an appointment ahead of time to ensure a spot at a clinic and are asked to bring photo ID to help maintain blood safety by verifying identity before donating. 

Multiple issues rule people out of blood donation, including recent travel (depending on the place), feeling unwell and certain medications.

Children may not accompany adults to their blood donation, as the clinics only permit donors to facilitate Covid-19 social distancing. 

Drinking plenty of cold, non-alcoholic fluids in the 24 hours prior to donating and eating savoury food and / or salty snacks the night before donation will greatly reduce the risk of fainting during or after donating. 

In addition, please ensure you eat something substantial in the 3 hours prior to your donation.

Although a donation only takes approximately 8 minutes, you will need to allow 60-90 minutes for the entire process, i.e. from the time you register to resting afterwards while enjoying refreshments. 

Find out more here. 

Local News

