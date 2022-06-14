Over €2bn in tax, interest and penalties recovered by Revenue from tax defaulters in 3 month period

Today (Tuesday June 14), Revenue published the List of Tax Defaulters in respect of the period January 1, 2022 to March 31, 2022. The list is published in Iris Oifigiúil in two parts, and reflect only a portion of all Revenue audits and investigations.

In the 3-month period to March 31, 2022, a total of 331 Revenue audit and investigations, together with 13,567 Risk Management Interventions (Aspect Queries and Profile Interviews), were settled, resulting in a yield of €2.218 billion in tax, interest, and penalties.

Part one of the list published today reflects persons in whose case the Court has determined a penalty relating to a settlement, or has imposed a fine, imprisonment or other penalty in respect of a tax or duty offence.

Part two reflects persons in whose case Revenue has accepted a settlement offer instead of initiating court proceedings, or a settlement has been paid in full. This list reflects the amount of a settlement that remained unpaid at the end of the period March 31, 2022. Unpaid amounts are subject to Revenue's normal debt collection and enforcement procedures.

44 cases are published on the list with the court fines imposed totalling €89,950 including fines for tobacco smuggling, illegal selling of tobacco and misuse of marked mineral oil.

As well as this, a fine totalling €144, 897.98 was imposed on farmer Liam McMahon with an address at Drumswords House, 28 Lacky Road, Roslea, Co. Fermanagh, BT92 7NW, relating to an under-declaration of Income Tax.

Nine settled cases were also published on today's list totalling €11.6m, all of which exceeded €100,000 with the highest single settlement totalling €9,984,534.

Two of those who agreed settlements have addresses in County Dublin, while the other six have addresses in Cork, Galway, Kerry, Mayo, Carlow and Louth.

Today's full published list can be found here