Search

21 Jun 2022

Ireland in ‘ongoing contact’ with France over military exercise close to Irish waters

Ireland in ‘ongoing contact’ with France over military exercise close to Irish waters

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

21 Jun 2022 12:10 PM

The Government has said it is in “ongoing contact” with French authorities about a military exercise planned for this week that may affect a part of Ireland’s waters.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said it is in contact with the French authorities in relation to a missile or rocket-firing exercise planned for this week, taking place in an area of the Atlantic Ocean off the French coast, but which may stretch to the extremities of Ireland’s southern waters.

The exercise is scheduled to take place from Tuesday until Friday and Monday between 2am to 4pm each day.

A small piece of the southern extremity of Ireland’s exclusive economic zone (EEZ), approximately 200km south west of Ireland’s territorial waters, is among the area where the French military exercise may take place.

An EEZ is an area of the sea in which a country has special access to its marine resources.

The Irish Aviation Authority was informed of the military exercises via standard procedures, and the Department of Transport has issued a marine notice on Monday in response.

The notice states: “Given the nature of the planned exercises, vessels and crew are advised of safety risks in the operational area.”

The Department said in a statement: “As a close EU partner, the Department of Foreign Affairs will, as normal, maintain contact with the French authorities throughout the period of the military exercise.”

Cork fisherman Patrick Murphy, CEO of the Irish South & West Fish Producers’ Organisation, told RTE Radio’s Drivetime that the exercise was “wrong” and the damage that could be done to biologically sensitive areas by the military exercise.

“We have the Celtic Explorer, the Marine Institute’s vessel for monitoring and collecting data on species, that is actually working in that area at the moment, and this could play havoc with the data that they’re collecting.”

Mr Murphy and a number of other fishing representatives met with the Russian ambassador to Ireland Yury Filatov and his colleagues earlier this year about a Russian military exercise that had been planned off the coast of Co Cork.

The exercise was later moved outside of Ireland’s EEZ.

Asked about the French military exercise, Mr Murphy said “this is a serious development”.

“It is no different from the one that we managed to stave off and push off outside of our EEZ, which were the Russians. The only difference here is the flag.”

“When we met with the Russian ambassador the last time we got assurances that the trajectories of the missiles or bullets or whatever they were firing would be away from our fishing vessels that would be inside the area.

“This time we don’t know are these vessels firing from the French side into the Irish EEZ zone. We don’t know. We have no clue about the nature of these exercises and whether these will be left on the sea floor.

“This is a real concern for our industry. We fished in these waters and we will continue to fish in these waters. We don’t need this type of armaments on the seafloor to be coming up in our nets.”

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media