Teenage pedestrian dies in hospital following fatal road collision

Gardaí are appealing for information following a road traffic collision which resulted in the death of a teenage pedestrian.
According to An Garda Síochána, the collision between car and pedestrian occurred in Celbridge, Co Kildare on Wednesday morning June 29 at approximately 11.55am.
The teenage male received serious injuries and later passed away at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.
Any witnesses are asked to contact Gardaí.
Road users travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage are urged to make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with information can contact Leixlip Garda Station at 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.
