05 Jul 2022

Motorist caught speeding at over 200km/h also failed roadside breath test

05 Jul 2022 6:06 PM

A driver has been arrested for travelling 89km/h over the speed limit on an Irish motorway. 

According to An Garda Síochana, speed checks were being conducted on the M4 in North Kildare recently when a car was detected travelling at a speed of 209km/h in a 120km/h zone. 

The motorist was stopped and subsequently failed a roadside breath test. 

Their arrest comes as Gardaí conduct a nationwide Slow Down campaign, highlighting the 83 people dead on Irish roads in 2022 and urging drivers to drive at lower speeds. 

Proceedings to follow. 

