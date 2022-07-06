Search

06 Jul 2022

Irish muslims invited to celebrate religious holiday at Croke Park

06 Jul 2022 5:01 PM

Muslims across Ireland are being invited to celebrate an upcoming religious holiday at Croke Park. 

It's the third time Eid Al Adha celebrations have been held at the national stadium, with the space used in both 2020 and 2021 due to Covid-19 pandemic restrictions. 

The event is due to take place on Saturday July 9. 
 
GAA President Larry McCarthy said, "Once again, we extend a warm welcome to members of the Irish Muslim Community on what is an important date in the Muslim calendar. 

"While the challenges of Covid originally led to the celebrations taking place at Croke Park for the first time, this will be the third occasion the GAA has hosted the event and the first since the more severe restrictions of the pandemic lifted.

"Our games and activities are for all and I believe the co-operation between the GAA and the Irish Muslim Council underlines our commitment to diversity and inclusion.” 
  
The chairperson of the Irish Muslim Council, Shaykh Dr. Umar Al-Qadri thanked the GAA for their generosity and ongoing support, saying, "Eid at Croke Park began in the darkest days of the Covid-19 Pandemic when indoor worship was restricted. 

"But the international coverage and subsequent goodwill for the GAA and wider Irish nation stands as a model of international best practice in diversity, equality and inclusion.

"As we leave the pandemic behind us and look to a brighter future, it is a matter of great joy for us at the Irish Muslim Council and the wider Irish Muslim community to know that this iconic event can remain a fixture, and reminds us that the GAA truly is a place Where We All Belong." 

Croke Park will also host the Tailteann Cup final meeting of Cavan and Westmeath at 3pm on the same day, before Derry and Galway meet in the semi-final of the GAA football All-Ireland semi-final at 5.30pm. 
  

