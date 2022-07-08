Search

08 Jul 2022

New research shows June spending drops as consumers reduce social and retail activity

New research shows June spending drops as consumers reduce social and retail activity

New research shows June spending drops as consumers reduce social and retail activity

Reporter:

Lili Lonergan

08 Jul 2022 1:15 PM

Bank of Ireland debit and credit card analysis for June revealed a 4% overall monthly fall in spending, with a drop in consumer outlay across sectors.

In contrast to the trend last month, total social spending fell by -5% in June as consumers scaled back their pub spend (-8%) compared to May, and also spent less money on fast food (-4%) and in restaurants (-3%).

The overcast weather in June may have played a part in people spending more in cinemas (+25%), but that increase was an outlier – with consumer spending on clothing and groceries both falling by -6% month on month.

Spending in each of the 26 counties fell in June, with Donegal dropping the most (-8%). Kerry recorded a spending decline of -7%, the same as Roscommon, while negative trends continued in Limerick, Tipperary and Wicklow – which all recorded a spending drop of -6%.

Further afield holiday-makers flocked back to popular European locations following a relative decline in May, with June spending jumps recorded in Italy (+48%), Portugal (+45%), Spain (+38%) and France (+32%).

One constant with May’s spending picture was that teenagers (13 -17) had a striking spending rise in June (+19%), but that’s where the similarities ended.

Every other age grouping posted a drop in spending during the past month, with 18 -25 year olds recording a monthly fall of -12%, 26 -35 year olds down by -8% and the 56 - 65 year olds falling by -5%.

Commenting on June’s spending data, Jilly Clarkin, Head of Customer Journeys & SME Markets at Bank of Ireland said: 

“Cost of living increases are a concern for everyone, and in that context it is not surprising to see June’s spending levels dropping a bit on last month.

“The spending data analysed by Bank of Ireland over the past few months has produced some uneven trends, so while total consumer outlay rose significantly in May, it then fell again in June. It’s probably too early to identify a clear trend, but some people may be getting more prudent with their money as they look ahead to the second half of the year.

“But we’re also entering peak holiday season, so some consumers could just be holding their spending until they get away.”

BoI debit and credit card transactions – June 2022 vs. May 2022

Down

Pubs  -8%                                        
Groceries -6%
Clothing -6%
Electrical Goods -4%
Restaurants -3%
Rail travel -2%
 

 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media