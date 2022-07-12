Government agrees to TV licence fee reform and interim funding for RTE

The Government has agreed to reform the TV licence fee, and is to consider options before the end of the year on how to expand the fee to increase revenue.

Premier Micheal Martin said the Government had agreed to retain the 150 million euro a year provided by the 160 euro TV licence fee, but to reform it through a technical working group that will examine how to increase the revenue yield from the licence fee.

The technical group is to report back to Cabinet in November.

The Government has accepted 49 out of 50 recommendations made by the Future of Media Commission, which was set up in September 2020 to make recommendations on sustainable public funding and other support for the Irish media.

Among the recommendations in the report, published on Tuesday, is a Media Fund that would be available to online, print and broadcast outlets at local, regional and national level.

It involves schemes for local democracy reporting, news and court reporting, access and training, community media and digital transformation.

The Government is due to consider whether there should be a zero VAT rate on newspaper sales, and a technical group is to consider whether to expand the TV licence fee to households that do not have a television but watch Irish content online.

“I think one of the issues that the technical group will have to look at is all the households that don’t have a TV,” said Catherine Martin, Minister for Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sport and Media.

Due to the economic crisis and the independence of the Irish media, the Government did not accept a recommendation to provide the sector with funding directly from the Exchequer.

“The Government carefully weighed up the commission’s recommendations to move to a fully Exchequer-funded model,” the Taoiseach said.

“However our considered view is that a hybrid funding model combining improved licence fee revenues with continued Exchequer funding is the best way to ensure sustainable funding into the future.”

Exchequer funding for the media is currently more than 110 million euro a year, but it could rise to 300 million euro a year if the licence fee system was eliminated, the Taoiseach said.

“It’s not realistic, and it’s not something that Finance and Public Expenditure could agree to and I understand that fully. But also, in terms of the ring-fencing perspective, I think it would be dangerous for democracy.

“The temptation for any future government could be to significantly cut, say, the media fund if it didn’t like a particular orientation the media was taking at a given time.”

Professor Brian McCraith, chairman of the commission, said he was “very pleased” that the Government had supported 49 of its 50 recommendations.

In relation to the rejection of Exchequer funding, Mr McCraith said: “What’s of fundamental importance is that any alternative model yields the same or similar levels of funding to enable all the good things to happen. I think that’s the important issue.”

The commission was also asked to make specific recommendations in relation to public service broadcaster RTE.

Ms Martin said the Government accepted a recommendation that interim funding would be needed for RTE, and she would be engaging with Minister for Public Expenditure Michael McGrath on this as part of Budget talks.

RTE director-general Dee Forbes welcomed the interim funding committed to by Government, and said the national broadcaster would engage with the technical group on the “utterly broken” licence fee system.

“The decision by Government today to align the obligation to pay the licence fee with how people consume media today is critical to ensure the future sustainability of the system.

“We will engage with the proposed working group as to the scope of legislative and system changes that are required, and we trust reforms will be decided upon and implemented quickly.

“RTE also welcomes that the Government is accepting the recommendations in the report regarding the need for interim funding while the reforms to the licence fee system are being further examined.”

The Taoiseach concluded: “Particularly in the digital era, Ireland must continue to have a pluralistic, independent and diverse media that provides the high-quality public service content so essential to social cohesion and democracy.”