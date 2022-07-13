Rodent activity among reasons for closure of Irish food businesses in June 2022

Five food businesses in Ireland were issued with closure orders last month for breaches of safety legislation.

According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), the orders were served by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE) for issues including visible rodent droppings and inadequate handwashing facilities.

Four of the closure orders were served under the FSAI Act 1998 to The Hudson Rooms (bar, indoor seating area, kitchen area and rear storage area) in Clondalkin, Dublin 22, Apache Pizza in Blackrock, Co Dublin, and Roma Take Away in Portarlington, Co Laois.

One further closure order was served under the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020 on Han Lin Palace (now under new management from June 18 2022) in Balbriggan, Co Dublin.

Some of the reasons for the Enforcement Orders in June include: a lack of pest prevention and control measures with rodent droppings visible in the premises; food handlers demonstrated a lack of understanding regarding the use of protective clothing and headgear, as well as a lack of understanding to prevent contamination from jewellery when preparing food; personal items such as a vape kit, car keys and mobile phones stored directly above cooling food; a lack of adequate labelling to facilitate traceability; undeclared allergen information; inadequate handwashing facilities and no food safety management system in place.

In addition to the closure orders, one prosecution was also taken by the HSE in June 2022 in relation to Freestyle Buffet in Co Cork.

Commenting today (Wednesday July 13), Chief Executive of the FSAI, Dr Pamela Byrne, said that it is unacceptable staff are unaware of their responsibilities as food handlers.

She said, "Food business owners have a duty to their customers, their staff and themselves to ensure food regulations are being followed on their premises. It is not acceptable firstly that staff are not wearing appropriate protective clothing and secondly that they are unaware of the risks of possible food contamination when they do not follow such food preparation guidance.

"Staff must be properly trained and/or supervised to ensure compliance with the legal requirements and attention must be paid to the basics of good handwashing, effective cleaning and proper storage of food. These legal requirements are in place to ensure that consumers’ health is not being put at risk.

"Enforcement Orders are not served for minor breaches and consumers have a right to safe food.”