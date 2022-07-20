Search

20 Jul 2022

Playing of Christmas hymn on radio was 'not stigmatising' to non-Christians, BAI rules

Playing of Christmas hymn on radio was 'not stigmatising' to non-Christians, BAI rules

Reporter:

David Power

20 Jul 2022 6:15 PM

A complaint that the playing of Christmas hymn O Holy Night on RTÉ Radio One stigmatised non-Christians has been rejected by the Broadcasting Authority of Ireland (BAI).

The BAO published its latest list of decisions on complaints, one of which raised the broadcast of the hymn on The Ronan Collins Show on 8 December 2021.

The complainant noted that lyrics in the hymn refers to people as pining in sin and error. The complainant said that accusations of sin and of error are "stigmas, grievous insults and egregious religious taunts that disparage persons and groups in society on the basis of religion".

The complaint summary states: 


"The complainant states that repeated playing of this hymn damages the complainant’s good standing in society and condones discrimination against non-Christians."

"The complainant is of the view that the hymn’s lyrics which refer to a ‘dear saviour’ having brought a ‘new and glorious morn’ to some people stigmatises non-Christians."

"The complainant states that the lyric ‘fall on your knees’ is disrespectful of human dignity because it is a posture of humiliation and to order someone to their knees is an abuse of power."

 The summary concluded: “The complainant believes that the broadcaster, by repeatedly playing this hymn, is actively condoning and sponsoring the lies, false promises, stigmatisation and abuse of power contained in the lyrics.”

RTÉ Radio, in its response, said it “does not accept that the broadcasting of ‘O Holy Night’ constitutes stigmatisation of non-Christians, or that it is harmful or unduly offensive.”

It said the hymn "is well embedded in popular culture", as evidenced by the "many artists from diverse genres who have recorded a version of it".

"The broadcaster notes that it is mindful of its responsibility to serve the interests and concerns of a diverse audience and that Christianity is a predominant part of Irish culture.

"The broadcaster notes that, in serving a diverse audience, there may be times when some content gives offence, but that offence is subjective and can vary from person to person."

The BAI’s Executive Complaints Forum rejected the complaint on the grounds that it disagreed with the complainant’s claim that the hymn was offensive to non-Christians, and the constitutional right to freedom of expression.

"The Forum acknowledged the complainant found some of the lyrics insulting and offensive for non-Christians but found no basis to believe that the broadcast of this hymn would cause harm."

"The Forum was of the opinion that the broadcast of this hymn was in keeping with a programme of this nature and with audience expectations of the programme, particularly during the Christmas period. Considering the broadcast as a whole and in context, the Forum concluded the broadcast did not cause undue offence."

"The Forum noted that many different religions feature followers adopting supplicating poses, such as kneeling or bowing. As noted earlier, the Forum acknowledged that some non-Christians may be offended by the meaning of some of the hymn’s lyrics, but the Forum did not believe that any of the broadcast content could reasonably be regarded as stigmatising non-Christians or supporting or condoning discrimination against nonChristians".

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media