Cannabis worth 500,000 euro seized by gardai

Cannabis worth more than half a million euro has been seized following a search in Co Tipperary, the Garda said.
The drugs were discovered shortly before 9am on Monday after gardai conducted a search of a premises in the Lorrha area in the north of the county and found a growhouse.
Gardai said a significant number of cannabis plants along with other drug paraphernalia were seized during the operation.
No arrests have been made.
Naas Dermot Hanafin is held up by Eadestown Ben Osborne in the Joe Mallon SFC, Group A game. Photo: Sean Brilly
This move comes due to an 'unacceptable' level of such motoring offences this year, Minister Hildegarde Naughton said.
