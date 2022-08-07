Man killed in two-vehicle crash

A man has died following a collision near Skibbereen, Co Cork.

Gardai said the collision between a car and a 4×4 took place on the N71 at Smorane on Saturday at about 10.20pm.

The driver of the car, a man aged in his mid-20s, was treated at the scene by emergency crews but he was pronounced dead a short time later.

He was taken to Cork University Hospital where a post-mortem examination will be arranged.

The coroner has been notified.

The driver of the 4×4, a man in his 40s, was injured in the incident and taken by ambulance to Cork University Hospital. His injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.

The scene was cordoned off on Sunday morning to allow Garda forensic collision investigators to conduct a technical examination. Local traffic diversions were in place.

Gardai are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to contact them. They are also looking to speak to any road users with dashcam footage who were travelling in the area at the time.

Gardai in Clonakilty can be contacted at 023-8821570, or the Garda Confidential Line is available on 1800-666-111.