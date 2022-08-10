Family of man missing almost five weeks concerned for his welfare

Gardaí are renewing an appeal for information on the whereabouts of a 37 year old man missing for over a month.
Peter O'Loughlin - described as being aproximately 5 foot 8 inches in height and of slim build with brown hair and green eyes - went missing from his home at Lee Road, Co Cork on Monday July 4.
It is not known what he was wearing at the time he went missing.
Gardaí and Peter's family are concerned for his welfare.
Anyone with information on Peter’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.
