15 Aug 2022

Male passenger dies in single vehicle crash

David Power

15 Aug 2022 10:25 AM

A man has died after a car he was a passenger in collided with a tree overnight, gardai have confirmed

Gardaí are investigating the single vehicle fatal road traffic collision that occurred in the townland of Bargy Commons, Cleariestown, Co. Wexford on the R733. 

The collision occurred at approximately 10.40p.m. on Sunday night 14th August, 2022.

A male passenger in his early 30s was fatally injured when the car he was travelling in collided with a tree. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene. His body was removed from the scene to Waterford General Hospital where a post-mortem will take place at a later date. The male driver of the car, in his late 30s, was treated at the scene by ambulance personnel.

The R733 at Bargy Commons, Cleariestown, Co. Wexford is currently closed in both directions as Garda Forensic Collision Investigators conduct a technical examination of the scene. Local diversions are in place. 

This road will remain closed this morning Monday, until the examination has concluded.
 
Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area and who may have camera (including dash cam) footage is asked to make this available to investigating Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Wexford Garda Station on 053 916 5200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

