Search

15 Aug 2022

LATEST: Second booster vaccination rollout for pregnant women and over 60s begins today

LATEST: Second booster vaccination rollout for pregnant women and over 60s begins today

The injections are being administered at vaccination centres and at participating pharmacies around the country.

Reporter:

Ciarán Mather

15 Aug 2022 12:55 PM

Email:

ciaran.mather@iconicnews.ie

A second booster vaccination rollout aimed at pregnant women and over 60s has begun today, the Health Service Executive (HSE) has announced.

The initial announcement was made by the HSE last Wednesday, while the Health Protection Surveillance Centre last Thursday that number of Covid-19 outbreaks has doubled in nursing homes, but has fallen in hospitals

The injections are being administered at vaccination centres and at participating pharmacies around the country.

Dr Colm Henry, the HSE's Chief Clinical Officer, has urged those eligible to take up the offer.

The President of the Irish Pharmacy Union has said that it is prudent that people book an appointment in advance of attending a pharmacy.

Dermot Twomey, who runs a pharmacy in Cloyne, Co Cork, told RTÉ's Morning Ireland programme that pharmacies across Ireland can have capacity issues, 'and also have other appointments and prescriptions and things to do as well.'

Mr Twomey also said that a lot of people were infected with Covid-19 in recent months, and as a result, they will need to wait before they can get their next vaccine.

He added said that over the next month people in younger age groups will be able to get a second booster.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media