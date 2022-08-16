Pensioner killed after being struck by car that rolled down hill

An 80-year-old woman has died after being hit by an unoccupied car that rolled down a hill.

Scottish Police were called to Willow Drive in Airdrie on Saturday night at around 8.30pm after the accident.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by the Citroen C3.

We are appealing after a woman, 80, died after being struck by an unoccupied black Citroen C3 around 8.30pm Sat 13 Aug in Willow Drive, Airdrie. Anyone who has not already spoken to officers who can assist our enquiries call 101 – Inc 3856 of 13/8/22More https://t.co/PI7yUTLpcS pic.twitter.com/AweRk22bwB — Lanarkshire Police (@Lanarkshire_Pol) August 16, 2022

Police are now appealing for witnesses to the incident to come forward, with Sergeant John Houston saying: “Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who died at what is a difficult time for them.

“Inquiries are ongoing and I am asking anyone who may have information that could assist and has not already spoken to officers to get in touch.

“If you were passing at the time, or have private CCTV or dash cam that could help with our investigation then please contact us.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland, quoting the reference number 3856 of August 13.