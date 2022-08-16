ALERT: Batch of chicken recalled from popular Irish supermarket

A batch of chicken has been recalled from a popular Irish supermarket due to being mispackaged.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Dunnes Stores Oyster Cut Irish Chicken Thighs (pack size 990g, best before date August 18 2022) was mispacked with raw Chicken Breast on the Bone.
Due to the labelling error, the cooking instructions provided on the label are incorrect.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
Kildare Rose Ashleigh Byrne (second from right) has an ice-cream with fellow contestants and Rose of Tralee host Daithi O Sé
The North Kildare politician said that the government must increase training places for paramedics and invest in the Ambulance Service to recruit and retain paramedics.
Naas Liam Walsh keeps a tight hold of procession despite the tackling Cathal McCabe Maynooth in the UPMC Group A, Rouond 3 game at St Conleth's Park on Sunday. Photo: Sean Brilly
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.