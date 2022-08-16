Search

16 Aug 2022

Garda investigation continuing into death of woman in unexplained circumstances

Garda investigation continuing into death of woman in unexplained circumstances

Reporter:

David Power

16 Aug 2022 6:25 PM

Gardaí in Kerry say they are continuing to investigate all the circumstances of the discovery of a body of a woman in her 70s in unexplained circumstances.

The body of Miriam Burns (75) was discovered at a residence in Ardshanavooley, Killarney, County Kerry, at approximately 1:15pm on Monday, 15th August, 2022.

A post-mortem examination was conducted this afternoon, Tuesday, 16th August, 2022, at University Hospital Kerry by State Pathologist Dr Margot Bolster, the results of which are not being released for operational reasons.

An incident room has been established at Killarney Garda Station and a murder investigation has commenced under the direction of a senior investigating officer.

A family liaison officer has been appointed and continues to keep the family informed of the investigation.

The scene at the residence at Ardshanavooley, Killarney, remains preserved at this time.

Gardaí are appealing to any persons who were in the Ardshanavooley area of Killarney between 5pm on Friday, 12th August, 2022, and 1pm on Monday, 15th August, 2022, and observed any activity which drew their attention, to come forward.

Any road users who were travelling in the area at these times who may have camera footage - including dash-cam - are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Killarney Garda Station on 064 6671160, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Leader
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media