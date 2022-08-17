ALERT: Popular Irish shop recalls batch of chicken curry product

A popular Irish shop has recalled a batch of chicken curry due to incorrect labelling.
According to the Food Safety Authority of Ireland (FSAI), Avoca is removing its Thai Red Lentil & Vegetable Curry (Use By 15/08/22) as it was mislabelled with a Use By date of 19/08/22.
Point-of-sale recall notices will be displayed in stores supplied with the implicated batch.
