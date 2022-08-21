Actor charged with sex offences at fan convention

Gary Busey has been charged with sexual offences relating to incidents at a New Jersey fan convention this month.

The 78-year-old was charged on Friday with two counts of fourth-degree criminal sexual contact, one count of attempted criminal sexual contact and one count of harassment, Cherry Hill police said.

The charges stem from alleged offences at the annual Monster Mania Convention at the Doubletree Hotel on August 12-14 in Cherry Hill, a Philadelphia suburb, police said.

The actor, from Malibu in California, was scheduled as a featured guest for all three days of the event.

Police did not identify the suspect as the actor, giving an age and hometown that matched those of the actor. An email was sent to them seeking confirmation of the identification and other details.

It was not immediately clear if the suspect had a lawyer, and a representative for the actor did not immediately return a message seeking comment.

Busey is widely known as a character actor, largely in supporting roles such as in Point Break, though he came to attention and was nominated for an Oscar for best actor for playing the title role in the 1978 film The Buddy Holly Story.