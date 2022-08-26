Search

26 Aug 2022

Energy supplier announces one of the largest ever price increases for electricity and gas

Energy supplier announces one of the largest ever price increases for electricity and gas

Reporter:

David Power

26 Aug 2022 4:38 PM

Electricity bills are set to rise by over 35%, and gas bills to by 39% from October 1, SSE Airtricity has announced.

It is believed to be among the largest price hikes seen in the energy sector in the country.

In a statement the company said the war in Ukraine and "heightened geopolitical tensions" have resulted in what it described as "sustained and unprecedented increases in wholesale energy costs".

The unit price is being increased by SSE Airtricity for it electricity by 45.2% and the unit price of its gas by 46.3% from 1 October.

The move is expected to impact around 250,000 electricity customers and 85,000 gas customers.

The increase will add almost €600 a year to the average customer’s electricity bill and over €500 a year to their gas bill, according to bonkers.ie.

Independent.ie personal finance editor Charlie Weston told RTÉ News that there have been over 50 prices increases in the country by energy suppliers since 2021. 

Over the course of a year, the latest increase will add almost €600 to the average customer's electricity bill and over €500 a year to their gas bill.

The company has pledged a customer support fund of up to €25m to assist around 60,000 eligible customers.

It says it will contact eligible customers directly through September with the details of the support.

Managing Director Klair Neenan said they are "acutely aware" of the impact the move will have on households.

"We know this news will be disappointing for our customers. It was hoped market volatility would ease, but the global energy crisis continues to impact gas and electricity costs for all energy suppliers.

"However, we are acutely aware of the impact this has for households and are working hard to help where we can," she added.

The company has said that any customers who having difficulty in paying their energy bills to contact them in order to find a solution, such as flexible payment plans.

The latest increases comes just after new measures are to be introduced to protect electricity and gas customers this winter in the wake of increasing prices, the utilities regulator has announced.  

Included amongst the measures is an extension of the period during which customers cannot be disconnected. There will also be an easing of debt repayment policies. 

According to the Commission for Regulation of Utilities (CRU). these efforts are being taken “in the context of the current volatility in global energy prices”.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media