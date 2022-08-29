Search

29 Aug 2022

2,250 fish found dead in Donegal river

2,250 fish found dead in Donegal river

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

29 Aug 2022 5:05 PM

An investigation is under way after more than 2,250 brown trout and Atlantic salmon were found dead in a river in Co Donegal.

The State agency responsible for the protection and conservation of freshwater fish and habitat said the major fish kill incident happened in the Glenagannon River in Inishowen.

Inland Fisheries Ireland was alerted to the fish kill by a member of the public via its 24-hour confidential hotline number on Friday.

It has confirmed that more than 2,250 juvenile brown trout and Atlantic salmon were killed.

The fish kill covered about four kilometres of the river and comprised several year classes of fish.

Inland Fisheries Ireland said it is following a “definite line of inquiry” to determine the cause, which may result in legal proceedings being initiated. 

Inland Fisheries Ireland’s director of the north-western river basin district Milton Matthews thanked the person who alerted them promptly about the incident.

“This enabled our environmental team in Letterkenny to instigate our investigations without delay,” he said.

“This can be critical in identifying and confirming the underlying cause of fish kill incidents such as this one on the Glenagannon River.” 

To report fish kills or water pollution, members of the public are asked to call Inland Fisheries Ireland’s 24-hour hotline on 0818-34 74-24.

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media