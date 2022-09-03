Orange weather warning issued as thunderstorms and lightning strikes expected

An orange weather warning has been put in place for 13 counties in Ireland amid the threat of potential thunderstorms and lightning strikes.

Met Eireann issued an orange rain warning for intense rainfall of up to 50mm expected on Sunday morning, with squalls likely for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Donegal, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Waterford.

The orange warning is in place from 4am to 8am on Sunday, with a less severe yellow warning issued for much of the country overnight from Saturday.

The national forecaster said that heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country on Saturday night, clearing from the north and north-west on Sunday morning.

Level: Orange Type: Rainfall Local intense rainfall (50mm), and squalls likely. See yellow warnings also.👇https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 Expected Onset: Sunday 4/9/2022 04:00Expires: Sunday 4/9/2022 08:00 pic.twitter.com/Oj4XckR8qw — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 3, 2022

Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, which could result in surface flooding. There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.

A yellow rain warning has been set for all of Ireland and will come into effect at 1am and last until 10am on Sunday.

Met Eireann said that up to 50mm of intense rainfall will hit counties affected by the orange weather warning.

It is likely to impact Co Laois where more than 70,000 people are expected to gather for the Electric Picnic festival in Stradbally.

Update to Level Yellow Rainfall Warning for Ireland⚠️ Valid: 01:00 to 10:00 Sunday Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes 👇https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/DCPXn7e9or — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) September 3, 2022

Met Eireann said: “Heavy rain will move northwards across much of the country tonight, clearing from the north and north-west on Sunday morning.

“Some torrential downpours are expected in parts, resulting in surface flooding.

“There is also the potential for thunderstorm activity and lightning strikes.”

Meanwhile, a yellow weather warning has been announced for Northern Ireland.

The rain weather warning is in place until midnight on Saturday and between 2am and 11am on Sunday.