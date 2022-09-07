Another household energy credit on the way but energy saving needed to avoid cuts

Households are to receive a new electricity credit to help with rising energy bills before Christmas, it has been confirmed by Environment Minister Eamon Ryan.

Minister Ryan made the remarks as Cabinet signs off on plans following a meeting on Wednesday morning to limit energy use in the public sector with temperatures to be set at 19C as appropriate to each public building’s use.

The public sector is expected to lead by example on energy efficiency in the coming months, Minister Ryan said.

It is understood that public buildings will have maximum temperatures of 19C and lighting at night is expected to be curtailed.

Other proposals are also expected to include reduced heating of low-occupancy spaces, optimising timers and thermostats, and reducing use in peak times.

A campaign is also expected to be launched which will encourage householders and businesses to avoid, where possible, the use of electricity during peak hours of 5 to 7pm.

Speaking on RTÉ’s Prime Time on Tuesday night, the minister said such measures are “not only a good way of actually keeping our [energy] security, it’s also a good way of saving money”.

However, he warned if the public, the Government and business do not cut back on their energy consumption between now and the end of the year, energy supply will be “very tight”, Minister Ryan said.

“We could all play our part, making sure that we don’t use energy between 5 and 7 o’clock in the evening,” he said.

“That’s the time when actually the last generator goes on. So if we can use some of our devices, in large industry or at home, those washing machines, dishwashers which can be done on a time basis, that actually is one of the best ways of getting through the winter,” Minister Ryan.