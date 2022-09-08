MISSING PERSON: Gardaí seek assistance in finding missing 15-year-old

Bobby is believed to have been in the Mallow area, Co. Cork
Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Bobby Power, who is currently missing from his home in Waterford.
Bobby is believed to have been in the Mallow area, Co. Cork.
Bobby is described as being 5' 9" in height with a slim build. He has black hair and brown eyes. It is not known what Bobby was wearing at the time he went missing.
Anyone with information on Bobby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Gardaí in Waterford on 051 305 300, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.
Champions; Lana Carthy U7 beginner, Carla Achitei U15 Primary, Aoife Behan U16 Primary, Eabha Ryan U12 Intermediate, Laura Lanigan U15 Beginner, Amy Lynch U12 Primary, Katie Ryan U11 Intermediate
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.