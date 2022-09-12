Search

12 Sept 2022

Irish pig farmers begin receiving PEPS2 payments worth up to €100,000

Irish pig farmers begin receiving PEPS2 payments worth up to €100,000

Reporter:

Mary MCFadden

12 Sept 2022 4:14 PM

Payments to Irish pig farmers of up to €100,000 have commenced, the Minister for Agriculture has confirmed. 

Minister Charlie McConalogue today (September 12) confirmed payments under the Pig Exceptional Payment Scheme 2 (PEPS2) - introduced for pig farmers impacted by a prolonged cost-price squeeze, exacerbated by Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine - have begun. 

Minister McConalogue said he was "pleased" to announce the news. 

He said, "Our pig farmers have faced unprecedented challenges over recent times due to a significant market downturn in combination with surging input costs. The targeting of this significant support will assist in the continued viability of this very important sector.

"I want to see the pig sector continue to develop in the time ahead and I am glad to see a recent improvement in market conditions." 

Funded by Ireland's allocation of EU funds for exceptional aid, it is the second support package put in place this year to support pig farmers. 

Chair of the Pig Roundtable, Minister of State Martin Heydon, said, "These payments under PEPS 2 are an important support for pig farmers as we navigate our way through a challenging period for the sector. In addition to helping coordinate this emergency response, the Pig Roundtable continues to work on the future development of the sector and will be meeting again in the coming weeks." 

To continue reading this article for FREE,
please kindly register and/or log in.

Registration is absolutely 100% FREE and will help us personalise your experience on our sites. You can also sign up to our carefully curated newsletter(s) to keep up to date with your latest local news!

Register / Login

Most Popular

Multimedia

Sponsored Content

Local News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
Iconic Media is Ireland's largest independently owned regional newspaper and media group, with an unrivalled audience in print, online and mobile. We have 17 regional newspapers and 18 digital sites.

Iconic Digital Titles

  • Carlow Live
  • Clare Live
  • Derry Now
  • Donegal Live
  • Inish Live
  • Ireland Live
  • Kildare Live
  • Kildare Now
  • Kilkenny Live
  • Laois Live
  • Leitrim Live
  • Limerick Live
  • Longford Live
  • Louth Live
  • Nenagh Live
  • Offaly Live
  • Tipperary Live
  • Waterford Live

    • Iconic Print Titles

  • Clonmel Nationalist
  • County Derry Post
  • Derry News
  • Donegal Democrat
  • Donegal Post
  • Donegal People's Press
  • Dundalk Democrat
  • Inish Times
  • Kilkenny People
  • Leinster Express
  • Leinster Leader
  • Leitrim Observer
  • Limerick Leader
  • Longford Leader
  • Midland Tribune
  • Tipperary Star
  • Tullamore Tribune

    • This publication supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice of the Press Council. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, Lo-call 1800 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie.

    © 2022 Iconic Media