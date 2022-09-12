Reduced capacity expected in outpatient waiting area of Irish hospital as works underway

Reduced capacity is expected in the outpatient waiting area of an Irish hospital as renovation works get underway.
Patients of Portiuncula University Hospital (PUH) are being advised of necessary building works taking place over the coming weeks which will result in reduced capacity.
The hospital has relocated the outpatient department as part of the necessary works and patients are asked to attend appointments alone where possible.
James Keane, Hospital Manager at PUH apologised for the inconvenience caused during these vital works.
He said, "I regret the disruption to patients caused during the renovations but this work is vital to improving facilities, providing additional single room accommodation and additional beds. I want to thank the public for their patience and understanding during this work."
