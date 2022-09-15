Up to 250 'high value' civil service jobs to be created for capital projects

Up to 250 high value civil and structural engineering roles are to be created across Ireland to deliver essential capital projects for Government.

It has been announced that the Office of Public Works (OPW) are recruiting up to 250 staff, including a large number of high-value civil and structural engineering roles, over the next twelve months.

The ongoing and accelerated recruitment campaign comes as a result of the OPW’s increased funding secured under the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 – 2030.

Under the NDP, the OPW has been allocated €2.457 billion, including €99m from the EU under the National Recovery and Resilience Plan (NRRP). In addition, the OPW will manage a wide range of projects for client Departments and State agencies with an estimated value of up to €1.6 billion bringing the overall value of projects managed by the organisation to over €4 billion.

Key projects to be completed as a part of this investment include a large infrastructure project at Rosslare Europort, the new Forensic Science Laboratory in the Backweston Campus in County Kildare, and a significant number of projects under capital investment programmes including the Garda Capital Programme and the Flood Risk Management investment programme.

Welcoming the recruitment campaign, Minister for the Office of Public Works, Patrick O’Donovan TD said: “With the significant investment in works on major cultural institutions, large Flood Risk and Estate Management infrastructure projects and heritage site restoration and maintenance, and the increased complexity and volume of the projects and programmes being managed by the OPW, we are delighted to offer this diverse range of job opportunities.

"These roles will offer candidates the opportunity to build a better future for themselves and for others, and to work with one of Ireland’s most diverse and long-standing Government bodies. The OPW is an essential service provider to the Government and the public and its key strength is its workforce, and the invaluable source of innovative and specialist skills it provides,” he said.

With investment in some of its heritage sites co-funded by the Department of Tourism, Culture, Arts, Gaeltacht, Sports and Media through Fáilte Ireland, the OPW is recruiting over 100 heritage related positions.

While the operational, civil service and apprenticeships positions will offer a number of interesting and varied opportunities, drawing from a wide range of backgrounds and skill sets, the heritage guide positions will offer applicants the chance to play a vital role in conserving and presenting Ireland’s most important heritage sites and ensuring the safety and enjoyment of their visitors.

The OPW is taking a stand at the National Ploughing Championships from Tuesday 20th to Thursday 22nd September, inviting visitors to gain a key insight into the range of opportunities available. Events will include Q&A sessions with architects, engineers and heritage site guides, as well as furniture restoration and stonemasonry demonstrations.

Positions are advertised on www.gov.ie/opwjobs and OPW social media channels, while information on apprenticeships are available on the Solas website at www.apprenticeship.ie.

Those interested in Civil Service General, Professional and Technical positions can register for email notifications and apply online through www.publicjobs.ie