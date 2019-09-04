Volkswagen returns as official motoring partner for 2019 Ploughing in Ballintrane
It's their 9th year in a row
They're back!
The National Ploughing Association have confirmed that Volkswagen will be the official motoring partner for the 2019 Ploughing Championships in Carlow.
It will be the car company's 9th year in a row as motoring partner for the event.
The Ploughing Championships will be held in Ballintrane, Fenagh from September 17 to 19.
The NPA are delighted to welcome back @VolkswagenIE as the official #motoring partner for #Ploughing19 for the 9th year in a row @fleetmagazineuk @CARmagazine @Motorpic @BreakingAuto pic.twitter.com/rUq5BwmuFk— National Ploughing (@NPAIE) July 18, 2019
