'Glorified laneways,' concerns over condition of hedges on roads to be used for Ploughing

A councillor has expressed his concern over the condition of the by-roads to be used for the Ploughing in September and warned that "mirrors on both sides will be knocking weeds".

Cllr John McDonald was speaking at this month's meeting of Tullow Municipal District and said some of the roads being used were "glorified laneways" and a lot of by-roads were going to be used in the traffic plan.

He asked the Council if there was a process in place to tackle the issue.

Area engineer, Pat Harrington, said a multi-agency approach has been taken to the issue and further meetings will be held in the next few weeks to identify the works that need to be carried out.