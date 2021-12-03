Your guide to the weekend's live sport on TV
FRIDAY, DECEMBER 3
NFL
COWBOYS @ SAINTS
SKY SPORTS, 12.30AM
RUGBY
LEINSTER V CONNACHT
TG4, 7.20PM
SOCCER
FULHAM V BOURNEMOUTH
SKY SPORTS, 7PM
GOLF
HERO WORLD CHALLENGE
SKY SPORTS, 6.30PM
HORSE RACING
SANDOWN & EXETER
ITV4, 1.25PM
SATURDAY, DECEMBER 4
SOCCER
WEST HAM V CHELSEA
BT SPORT 1, 11.30AM
HORSE RACING
SANDOWN
VIRGIN MEDIA ONE, 1PM
SOCCER
WATFORD V MAN CITY
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
RUGBY
BORDEAUX V TOULOUSE
PREMIER SPORTS 1, 8PM
GOLF
HERO WORLD CHALLENGE
SKY SPORTS, 5PM
SUNDAY, DECEMBER 5
SOCCER
DUNDEE UTD V CELTIC
SKY SPORTS, 11AM
HORSE RACING
PUNCHESTOWN
RTE2, 1PM
SOCCER
ASTON VILLA V LEICESTER
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
FORMULA 1
SAUDIA ARABIAN GP
SKY SPORTS, 4PM
SNOOKER
UK CHAMPIONSHIP
BBC2, EUROSPORT 2, 1PM
