Leinster Rugby confirms Covid-19 outbreak ahead of European clash

Leinster players take part in the captain run's at the Aviva Stadium on Friday PIC: Sportsfile
Leinster Rugby have confirmed a small outbreak of Covid-19 among its squad ahead of their Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath on Saturday.
The club says three players have tested positive for the virus and that they are being assisted.
"All three players were tested outside the PCR testing window and are now self-isolating," a Leinster Rugby statement read.
"Further PCR testing was carried out at Leinster Rugby yesterday morning on 94 players, coaches and staff and 93 tests returned negative results, with one further positive result for a member of staff.
"The HSE has been informed in accordance with public health guidelines."
The Leinster Rugby squad will take part in the captain’s run later on today ahead of tomorrow’s Heineken Champions Cup game against Bath Rugby at Aviva Stadium.
