Funeral taking place later this morning of toddler Santina Cawley

The funeral of two year old Santina Cawley is taking place this morning in Cork city.

She was found seriously injured at an apartment in Cork city, at 5am last Friday.

Santina Eileen Barbie, daughter of Bridget O'Donoghue and Michael Cawley, sister of Candice, Michael, Patrick and Thomas, and much loved granddaughter of Eileen O' Donoghue, is sadly missed by her heartbroken mother and all her family, relatives, neighbours and friends.

A mass of The Angels is taking place at 11am and funeral afterwards to St. Catherine's Cemetery, Kilcully.

Gardaí investigating the murder of the two year old are appealing for information, urging anyone who was in the Elderwood Estate or Boreenanmanna Road areas between 1am and 5.30am last Friday to contact them.

Investigators are particularly appealing to those with dash cam or mobile phone footage from the area.

Santina was found in a critical condition at the Elderwood complex shortly after 5am last Friday. She was rushed to hospital but later died from her injuries.