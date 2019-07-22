Almost 6,000 Volvo cars in Ireland affected by recall over fire risk

Volvo is recalling more than half a million cars globally, including 6,000 in Ireland, due to a fire risk which is affecting several models.

Models included in the recall are the S60, S80, S90, V40, V60, V70, V90, XC60 and XC90. It is understood that the fault affects 2-litre diesel models, with four-cylinders, made between 2014 and 2019.

“Investigations by Volvo Cars have identified that in very rare cases, the plastic engine intake manifold may melt and deform on certain model year 2014-2019 vehicles with four-cylinder diesel engines,” the company wrote in a statement.

"In the most extreme cases, there is a possibility that a localised engine bay fire may occur. We are taking full responsibility to ensure the highest quality and safety standards of our cars. We will do our utmost to perform this action without any unnecessary inconvenience to our customers and we apologise for the inconvenience caused and are grateful for our customers' cooperation.”

Volvo said it was contacting all customers whose vehicles are affected by the recall and asking them to contact their local retailer for corrective action.

Owners will not have to pay for this work.

The company added that they have received no reports of accidents or personal injuries due to the defect.